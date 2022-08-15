Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 15,697 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 119% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,178 put options.

Matterport Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.96. 169,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,708,701. Matterport has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.05.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

MTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908 over the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $3,174,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

