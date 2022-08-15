Tranche Finance Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $23,261.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,151.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00126687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065727 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

