Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Hits $0.0654 on Top Exchanges

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $1.31 million and $23,261.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,151.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003965 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00126687 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035939 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065727 BTC.
About Tranche Finance
Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.
Buying and Selling Tranche Finance
