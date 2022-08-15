Tranchess Market Cap Achieves $29.66 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $29.66 million and $4.43 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001491 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

