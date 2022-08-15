TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells $23,489,640.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $674.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.62.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

