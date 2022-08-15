Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 8.6%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 373,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,088,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.

Insider Activity

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 912,276 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,319 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 170,705 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.