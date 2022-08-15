TrueDeck Trading 8.4% Higher This Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $39,930.58 and approximately $13,436.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

