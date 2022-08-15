TTP Investments Inc. Invests $211,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,265 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $21,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.03. 55,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,620. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

