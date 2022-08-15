UBU Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $49.00 (UBU)

UBU Finance (UBU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One UBU Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. UBU Finance has a market capitalization of $23,355.64 and approximately $49.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UBU Finance Profile

UBU Finance (UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,505,974 coins and its circulating supply is 8,548,490 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official.

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UBU Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

