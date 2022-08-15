UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Cap of $228.81 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $228.81 million and approximately $41.30 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00013787 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,151.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00126687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065727 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,626,557 coins and its circulating supply is 68,715,405 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

