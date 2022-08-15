UMA (UMA) Market Cap Tops $228.81 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $228.81 million and approximately $41.30 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00013787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,151.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00126687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065727 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,626,557 coins and its circulating supply is 68,715,405 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

