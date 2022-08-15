United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.61

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDIRF. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($36.73) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

United Internet Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.57.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading

