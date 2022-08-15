United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Update

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.50. 220,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,512. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Lloyd Bardswich acquired 65,000 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,110.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

