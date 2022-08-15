UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Trimmed by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,206,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 68,104 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.4% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $615,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,644 shares of company stock worth $68,036,430. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $543.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $508.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $510.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

