Uno Re (UNO) Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Uno Re has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $217,947.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uno Re has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Uno Re coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,153.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00568127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00256683 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00016858 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Uno Re Coin Profile

Uno Re (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Buying and Selling Uno Re

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

