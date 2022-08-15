Upfiring (UFR) Price Down 45.6% This Week

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 46.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $453,309.64 and approximately $2.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Upfiring

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

