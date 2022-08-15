UREEQA Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $920,394.85 and approximately $30.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014262 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About UREEQA
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
UREEQA Coin Trading
