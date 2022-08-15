US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $33.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. US Foods has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at US Foods

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays reduced their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CL King increased their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.89.

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in US Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,127,000 after purchasing an additional 167,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,873,000 after buying an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,261,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,466,000 after buying an additional 92,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in US Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

