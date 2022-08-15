USDX [Kava] Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $255,772.00 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $105.53 million and approximately $255,772.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00560820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00256780 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00048378 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002149 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 110,897,057 coins. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

