USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $78,799.14

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $78,799.14 and $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,096.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00569481 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00254268 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00047632 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001506 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001139 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003934 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013811 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
