Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.24

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.24 and last traded at $77.20, with a volume of 367933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLU. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 121.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 247,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 135,594 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.9% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

