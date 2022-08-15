UTU Protocol (UTU) Achieves Market Cap of $617,033.50

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, UTU Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $617,033.50 and approximately $651.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,837.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00127188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00064043 BTC.

UTU Protocol Coin Profile

UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com.

Buying and Selling UTU Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

