UTU Protocol (UTU) Achieves Market Cap of $617,033.50

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, UTU Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $617,033.50 and approximately $651.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,837.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004097 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004029 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00127188 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00036088 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00064043 BTC.
UTU Protocol Coin Profile
UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com.
Buying and Selling UTU Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
