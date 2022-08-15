Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 597.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 78,611 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 5,844.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.71. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.85%. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

