Vai Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.00 million and $3,062.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

