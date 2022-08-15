Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Short Interest Down 27.4% in July

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,995 shares during the period. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $147,382,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $234,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 65,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,109. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $12.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $369.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.