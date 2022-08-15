Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 22,650 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

