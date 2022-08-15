Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 1,102 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $74.49 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.