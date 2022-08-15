Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 76 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $395,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $263.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.15. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

