Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $63.10 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01.

