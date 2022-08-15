Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 346 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.81. The stock has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

