Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $2.05 Million Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.31% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 200.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 257.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter valued at about $319,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FDRR stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.