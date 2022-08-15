Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VVV. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,030.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 89,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $7,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.