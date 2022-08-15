Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,550,609 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550,609 shares during the quarter. SSR Mining makes up approximately 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 10.50% of SSR Mining worth $485,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $103,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,179.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,179.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,670 shares of company stock worth $866,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSRM traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. 70,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,401. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

