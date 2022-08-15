Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $341,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.33. The stock had a trading volume of 55,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.