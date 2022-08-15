Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197,001 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.53% of STMicroelectronics worth $208,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.3 %

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.63. 111,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

