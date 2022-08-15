Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 1.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $523,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ASML by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of ASML by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $576.82. 33,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,333. The stock has a market cap of $236.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.52. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

