Van ECK Associates Corp Has $184.60 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.95% of Polaris worth $184,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,218 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $37,614,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Polaris by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 906,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,623,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,475,000 after purchasing an additional 154,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.59. 11,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,542. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Citigroup decreased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.