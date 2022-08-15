Van ECK Associates Corp Has $229.92 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 223,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $229,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 348.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,970. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

META traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.38. 482,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,455,543. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.