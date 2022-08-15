Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $194,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WU. Citigroup downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Western Union to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.47. 164,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.