Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475,300 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 1.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 10.64% of Pan American Silver worth $611,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.69. 155,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.