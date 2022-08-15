Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 770,797 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,006,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,797 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.45% of Micron Technology worth $389,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,565,002. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

