Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 7,779,683 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,779,683 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 5.09% of TechnipFMC worth $178,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 857,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 147,472 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TechnipFMC by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. 217,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,641,207. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.91. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

