Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 80,954 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $262,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 264,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,123,000 after buying an additional 92,387 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $3,435,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $6.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,087.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,171. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $923.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.84 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.