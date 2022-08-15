Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 924,529 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,961,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 924,529 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $169,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 174,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,558. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.44%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,666 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,072. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

