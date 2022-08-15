Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.60. 5,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,965. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average is $149.88.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

