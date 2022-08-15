Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.44. 360,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,198,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

