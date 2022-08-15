Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,983,000 after purchasing an additional 655,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.34. 388,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,323,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

