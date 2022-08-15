Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $391.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,440. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.