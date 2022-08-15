Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $390.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,440. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.23 and its 200 day moving average is $373.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.