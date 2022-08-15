Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,829. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

